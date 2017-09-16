WRU National League results

16 September, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

Division Two East

Blackwood 34 - 6 Abercarn

Caerphilly 15 - 32 Ynysddu

Nantyglo 10 - 41 Cwmbran

Pill Harriers 29 - 13 Garndiffaith

Senghenydd 28 - 26 Caldicott

Talywain 5 - 27 Hartridge

Division Two East Central

Aberdare 34 - 6 Barry

Cilfynydd 27 - 21 Abercynon

Llanishen P - P Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Llantwit Fardre 17 - 27 Cardiff Quins

Penarth 5 - 38 Gilfach Goch

St Peters 18 - 16 Cambrian Welfare

Division Two West Central

Cwmgors 6 - 42 Nantyffyllon

Maesteg Celtic 29 - 15 Penlan

Morriston 16 - 3 Cwmavon

Pencoed 19 - 10 Brynamman

Taibach 11 - 10 Builth Wells

Ystradgynlais 26 - 20 Nantymoel

Division Two West

Carmarthen Athletic 3 - 6 Whitland

Llanybydder 12 - 16 Fishguard & Goodwick

Loughor 31 - 8 Amman United

St Clears 24 - 5 Pontyberem

Tumble 24 - 39 Pontarddulais

Yr Hendy 38 - 23 Mumbles

WRU National Bowl

Round 1

Aberaeron w/o Llandybie

Aberavon Green Stars 44 - 0 Ogmore Vale

Abersychan 16 - 50 St Julians HSOB

Bangor 18 - 17 Llangollen

Bangor University v Wrexham w/o

Benllech 23 - 17 Abergele

Betws 52 - 7 Cwmtwrch

Blackwood Stars 27 - 17 New Panteg

Blaina w/o Rhymney

Bridgend Athletic II 11 - 3 Brackla

Bridgend Sports 10 - 39 Porthcawl

Bryncoch w/o Baglan

Burry Port 61 - 27 Birchgrove

Caerau Ely 17 - 29 Univ of S Wales

Canton 13 - 19 Ferndale

Cardiff Medicals 7 - 19 Cardiff University

Cathays v Taffs Well w/o

Cefn Fforest v Cwmcarn United w/o

Cefneithin 41 - 7 Milford Haven

Chepstow w/o Beaufort

Cowbridge w/o Sully View

Crymych II P - P Newcastle Emlyn II

Crynant 15 - 30 Abercrave

Cwmllynfell w/o Fall Bay

Deri w/o Old Tyleryan

Dinbych w/o Holyhead

Ferryside P - P Cardigan

Fleur De Lys 17 - 49 Abercwmboi

Flint 85 - 0 Rhos

Forgeside 14 - 84 Malpas

Furnace United w/o Swansea University

Glais w/o Penygroes

Gwernyfed 50 - 0 Brynithel

Hafodyrynys 33 - 32 Llanhilleth

Harlech v Shotton Steel w/o

Haverfordwest 24 - 31 Pembroke

Lampeter Town w/o Pontyates

Laugharne w/o Narberth II

Llandaff North 22 - 9 Cardiff Saracens

Llandeilo 48 - 19 Bynea

Llandovery II 20 - 36 Neyland

Llandrindod Wells 10 - 51 Hirwaun

Llangadog 36 - 5 St Davids

Llangwm w/o TSD Lampeter

Llantwit Major w/o CIACS

Machen 24 - 13 Llanrumney

Markham w/o Tref y Clawdd

Menai Bridge 14 - 15 COBRA

Monmouth w/o Crickhowell

Nant Conwy II 100 - 0 Mold II

New Dock Stars 50 - 19 Cwmgwrach

Newport Saracens 24 - 14 Rogerstone

Newtown w/o Machynlleth

Oakdale 25 - 10 Glyncoch

Old Illtydians w/o Rhayader

Old Penarthians 5 - 75 Fairwater

Pembroke Dock Quins w/o TSD Carmarthen

Pentyrch 26 - 10 Treherbert

Penybanc 61 - 0 Pantyffynnon

Penygraig 42 - 7 Tylorstown

Pill Harriers II v Bargoed II w/o

Pontardawe 11 - 52 Swansea Uplands

Pontllanfraith 5 - 71 New Tredegar

Pontrhydyfen P - P Neath Athletic

Pontyclun 24 - 0 Rhigos

Pontycymmer 10 - 5 Bryncethin

Pwllheli II 24 - 10 Dinbych II

Pyle 26 - 5 Alltwen

Rhyl w/o Aberystwyth Univ

Risca II 28 - 10 Crumlin

RTB Ebbw Vale 18 - 25 Abertysswg

St Albans 30 - 47 Llandaff

Tondu II v Briton Ferry w/o

Tongwynlais v Cefn Coed w/o

Tonmawr 8 - 27 Cefn Cribbwr

Tonna 7 - 55 Glyncorrwg

Tonyrefail 24 - 22 Rhiwbina II

Tredegar w/o Bettws

Tredegar Ironsides 12 - 33 Abergavenny

Trefil 12 - 10 Hollybush

Tregaron 6 - 19 Nantgaredig

Trimsaran w/o South Gower

Trinant 27 - 26 Aberbargoed

Usk 79 - 5 Girling

Vardre 31 - 29 Banwen

Welshpool 14 - 47 Llanidloes

Whitchurch 7 - 34 Treharris

Whiteheads 24 - 22 West Mon

Ynysowen 18 - 23 Penallta II

