Rugby Championship: New Zealand in record win over South Africa

New Zealand v South Africa
The All Blacks scored four tries in each half at North Harbour Stadium
Rugby Championship, Auckland
New Zealand: (31) 57
Tries: Ioane, Milner-Skudder 2, S Barrett, Retallick, Tu'ungafasi, Sopoaga, Taylor; Pen: B Barrett; Cons: B Barrett 7
South Africa: (0) 0

World champions New Zealand ran in eight tries as they thumped South Africa 57-0, their biggest winning margin against the Springboks.

Victory extended their lead in the four-team Rugby Championship to eight points with two matches remaining.

Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick all went over for tries in the first half.

Milner-Skudder, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Lima Sopoaga and Codie Taylor also crossed, with Beauden Barrett kicking 17 points.

More to follow.

