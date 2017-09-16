Rugby Championship: New Zealand in record win over South Africa
|Rugby Championship, Auckland
|New Zealand: (31) 57
|Tries: Ioane, Milner-Skudder 2, S Barrett, Retallick, Tu'ungafasi, Sopoaga, Taylor; Pen: B Barrett; Cons: B Barrett 7
|South Africa: (0) 0
World champions New Zealand ran in eight tries as they thumped South Africa 57-0, their biggest winning margin against the Springboks.
Victory extended their lead in the four-team Rugby Championship to eight points with two matches remaining.
Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick all went over for tries in the first half.
Milner-Skudder, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Lima Sopoaga and Codie Taylor also crossed, with Beauden Barrett kicking 17 points.
More to follow.
