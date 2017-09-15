BBC Sport - Pro14 Highlights: Ulster edge out Scarlets in second-half thriller
Ulster edge out Scarlets in second-half thriller
John Andrew's late try seals a comeback win for Ulster against last year's champions Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.
Despite leading 12-3 early in the second half through four John Cooney penalties, Ulster twice fell behind in a thrilling second half.
Johnny McNicholl and British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies scored for Scarlets either side of Jacob Stockdale's try, but Andrew's 77th minute winning score secured a table-topping victory for the home side, who were commemorating the fifth anniversary of the death of former player Nevin Spence.
