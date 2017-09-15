Pro14: Southern Kings v Leinster (Sat)

Jordi Murphy has not played since being injured in Ireland's victory over New Zealand in Chicago in November

Pro14: Southern Kings v Leinster Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 13:15 BST Coverage: Live scores and match report on BBC Sport website

Jordi Murphy will make his competitive return to action after 10 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury in Leinster's Pro14 game against Southern Kings at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Back-row forward Murphy sustained the injury in Ireland's victory over New Zealand in Chicago on 5 November 2016.

Joey Carbery, Dave Kearney, Noel Reid and Ross Molony are handed their first starts of the season.

Prop Ed Byrne and lock James Ryan make a first start in Leinster colours.

Carbery has recovered from injury to play at full-back in his maiden competitive outing of the season, as has fellow Ireland international Kearney, who starts for the first time this campaign on the left wing.

Captain Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park are absent after a mix-up over visas.

The pair were denied entry to South Africa on Wednesday as they did not possess the visa New Zealanders require to enter the country.

Nacewa and Gibson-Park returned to Dublin on Thursday and successfully applied for visas from the South African Embassy.

The two players will re-join the Leinster squad on Sunday in Capetown in preparation for the Pro14 match against the Cheetahs at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday, 22 September.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy flew out as a replacement ahead of Saturday's clash with the Kings and is named among the replacements.

Byrne back from injury nightmare

Loosehead prop Byrne has had to overcome numerous injuries over the last few seasons which kept him out of the game between October 2014 and February 2017.

The 24-year-old will now earn his 10th cap from the start, having made his debut in February 2014.

Hooker Sean Cronin and tighthead Andrew Porter join Byrne in making up the front row.

Molony is involved for the first time this season in the second row and beside him Ryan is handed his bow for the Irish province, having won two Irish caps during the summer tour to the USA and Japan.

Leinster boast a maximum 10 points from their opening two fixtures while the Kings have yet to register a point after two defeats.

The encounter will be the first home match of the competition for the Kings, who make one change to their backline from the side which went down to Connacht, scrum-half Rudi van Rooyen coming in for Godlen Masimla, who drops to the bench.

An injury to Rossouw De Klerk has resulted in Luvuyo Pupuma being rewarded for his try-scoring performance in Galway by being included in the starting XV.

Stephan Greeff takes over from Jurie Van Vuuren at lock, while Petrus Strauss and Martin Dreyer have been brought onto the bench.

Southern Kings: M Banda; Y Penxe, B Klaasen, L Vulindlu, S Sithole; K Coleman, R van Rooyen; S Ferreira, M Willemse, L Pupuma; S Greeff, D van Schalkwyk; K Majola, V Sekekete, A Ntsila.

Replacements: S Coetzee, P Strauss, M Dreyer, B de Wee, S Mdaka, G Masimla, N Dukisa/O Zono, J Nel.

Leinster: J Carbery; A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, A Porter; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock (capt) (capt), J Murphy, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, C Healy, M Bent, M Kearney, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, C Marsh, J Larmour