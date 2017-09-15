BBC Sport - Women's Premier 15s: Clubs ready for new domestic rugby union competition
Clubs ready for new Women's Premier 15s
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Points West meets Bristol Ladies and top-flight newcomers Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC as they prepare for the new Premier 15s competition.
Ten clubs will take part in the new league, which starts on Saturday, as Loughborough Lightning host Worcester Valkyries from 12:00 BST.
