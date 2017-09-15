Premiership and Pro14: Reports and previews for the weekend's games

Sale's Josh Charnley
Josh Charnley is set to make his first start of the season against London Irish

Team news for the weekend's games as Northampton host Bath and the Scarlets travel to Ulster.

FRIDAY

Premiership

Northampton v Bath, 19:45 BST

Worcester v Exeter, 19:45

Sale Sharks v London Irish, 20:00

Pro14

Dragons v Connacht, 19:30

Edinburgh v Benetton Treviso, 19:35

Ulster v Scarlets, 19:35

SATURDAY

Premiership

Leicester v Gloucester, 15:00

Newcastle v Saracens, 22:00

Pro14

Southern Kings v Leinster, 13:15

Ospreys v Munster, 15:15

Cheetahs v Zebre, 18:30

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow, 19:35

SUNDAY

Premiership

Wasps v Harlequins, 15:00

