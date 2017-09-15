Premiership and Pro14: Reports and previews for the weekend's games
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Team news for the weekend's games as Northampton host Bath and the Scarlets travel to Ulster.
FRIDAY
Premiership
Sale Sharks v London Irish, 20:00
Pro14
Edinburgh v Benetton Treviso, 19:35
SATURDAY
Premiership
Leicester v Gloucester, 15:00
Newcastle v Saracens, 22:00
Pro14
Southern Kings v Leinster, 13:15
Ospreys v Munster, 15:15
Cheetahs v Zebre, 18:30
Cardiff Blues v Glasgow, 19:35
SUNDAY
Premiership
Wasps v Harlequins, 15:00