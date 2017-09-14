Pro14: Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Nathan Fowles joined Edinburgh from Sale Sharks in 2015

Pro14 Conference A: Edinburgh v Benetton Venue: Myreside, Edinburgh Date: Friday 15 September Kick-off: 19.35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland FM

Nathan Fowles makes his first start of the season as Edinburgh look to make it three wins out of three in the Pro14 as they entertain Benetton on Friday.

The English scrum-half takes the place of Sam Hidalgo-Clyne in one of coach Richard Cockerill's six changes.

Ross Ford replaces injured fellow Scotland cap Stuart McInally at hooker.

The Italian visitors have Whetu Douglas missing through injury, but fellow Kiwi Dean Budd returns to replace him in the back row and captain the side.

It is one of five changes Kieran Crowley has made to his starting line-up after their 21-14 defeat by Ulster as they seek their first win of the season.

Edoardo Gori replaces fellow Italy international Tito Tebaldi at scrum-half in the only change to their back line.

Tiziano Pasquali, Engjel Makelara and Alberto De Marchi come in for Simone Ferrari, Luca Bigi and Federico Zani.

The introduction of Fowles, who has featured off the bench in the opening two games, is the only change to Edinburgh's back line.

Dean Budd (right) returns to captain Benetton against Edinburgh

Simon Berghan, who rotates in for Scottish international WP Nel, packs down with Ford.

Anton Bresler replaces Grant Gilchrist in the second row, while John Hardie and Cornell du Preez come in for Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie, who was man of the match against Dragons, in the back row.

Explaining the thinking behind his selection, Cockerill said: "We know that Benetton are going to be a tough side to break down.

"We need to make sure that we are accurate and physical - and that we treat them with the respect they are due.

"It's an important game for us. The guys that have come into the side are really good players and it's great that we are able to use the depth of our squad.

"We hope the guys who have come in can create competition for places."

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Robbie Fruean, Jason Harries, Duncan Weir, Nathan Fowles, Michele Rizzo, Ross Ford, Simon Berghan, Anton Bresler, Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury (captain), John Hardie, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Neil Cochrane, Darryl Marfo, WP Nel, Fraser McKenzie, Hamish Watson, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Jason Tovey, Junior Rasolea.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward, Angelo Esposito, Alberto Sgarbi, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti, Ian McKinley, Edoardo Gori, Alberto De Marchi, Engjel Makelara, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Federico Ruzza, Francesco Minto, Abraham Steyn, Dean Budd (captain).

Replacements: Federico Zani, Cherif Traore, Simone Ferrari, Marco Fuser, Marco Barbini, Giorgio Bronzini, Luca Sperandio, Marco Zanon.

Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Lloyd Linton (SRU), Dunx McClement (SRU)

Citing commissioner: John Kirk (SRU)