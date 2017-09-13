BBC Sport - Luke Marshall says Ulster will be "underdogs" against champions Scarlets
Ulster are 'underdogs' against Scarlets - Marshall
Ulster centre Luke Marshall says the Irish province will start as "underdogs" against the Scarlets in Friday's Pro14 game at the Kingspan Stadium.
"The attacking brand of rugby they play is head and shoulders above everyone else so it's a big challenge for us," said Marshall.
The Scarlets are top of Conference B with a maximum 10 points from their opening two fixtures, with Ulster third on nine points.
