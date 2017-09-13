England to play New Zealand as part of 2018 autumn international series

England have not beaten New Zealand since 2012

England will play world champions New Zealand for the first time since 2014, as part of next year's autumn internationals at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones' side host South Africa in the first match of the series on 3 November, before the All Blacks match on 10 November.

They also face Japan on 17 November and Australia on 24 November.

England lost four times to the All Blacks in 2014 - a three-Test series in New Zealand and the autumn Test match.

"We want to win that series 4-0 and we will need to play extremely well to beat four very good teams over a four-week period," said Jones.

"The series will give us a really good indicator of where we are as a squad, a year out from the Rugby World Cup."

He added: "Over the next year we need to continue to develop a bulletproof side, that can find ways to win in matches, and we will have to work hard and be smart in what we do to bridge the gap between us and the All Blacks.

"Our ambition is to be the number one team in the world going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan."