Dan Lydiate: Wales flanker looks forward to Ospreys return

Dan Lydiate made his debut for Wales against Argentina in 2009

Pro14: Ospreys v Munster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and online and the BBC Sport app, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is looking forward to putting his 10-month injury nightmare behind him when he returns to action for the Ospreys.

Lydiate has been sidelined since injuring knee ligaments in Wales' 27-13 win over South Africa in November 2016.

The 29-year-old has been named on the bench for Ospreys against Munster in the Pro14 match in Swansea on Saturday.

"It has been a long lay off but I am eager to start lacing my boots again," said Lydiate.

"I am just looking forward to getting through my first game and a few matches under my belt and the form will come."

Lydiate's return could be timely for Wales given fellow back-rowers Sam Warburton, James Davies and Ellis Jenkins have been ruled out of the autumn internationals, with Ross Moriarty also currently injured.

The ex-Dragons player has suffered serious injuries before, but admitted rehabilitation is still hard.

"It has been frustrating," said Lydiate.

"I have had my share of my injuries but missing out on games for club and country has been hard.

"It has been one of my worst injuries in terms of the time being out. You are in isolation to start with because you are limited to what you can do.

"Injury is part of what you signed up for, you never know when it is going to happen.

"I am a terrible watcher. The last thing I want to do is sit in front of the television or in the stand watching the games.

"You go to support the boys and want them to do well but all you want to do is be out on the field especially towards the latter part of the season.

"The one thing I have learned being injured is how much I have missed the game.

"I still have that desire to get back playing and am looking forward to fighting for my place back."

That starts for the Ospreys who defeated Zebre in their opening Pro14 match but lost at Glasgow the following weekend.