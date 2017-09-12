Manu Tuilagi: Leicester Tigers consider injury dispensation replacement

Tuilagi has 26 England caps but has not started for the national side since 2014

Leicester Tigers are considering using injury dispensation cover to bring in a replacement for centre Manu Tuilagi.

The England international is expected to be sidelined for more than 12 weeks with a knee injury sustained in the opening Premiership game of the season

Tigers are therefore entitled to break the salary cap to make a signing.

Head coach Matt O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester: "We have the potential to use injury dispensation on Manu so we will see what is available."

Rules state that when a player is injured for 12 weeks or more, his club may apply to the Premiership's salary cap manager to recruit a replacement, who is then permitted to remain with the club for the rest of the season.

But O'Connor said long-serving back Matt Smith, 32, is also an option.

"Matt was good at the weekend [against Northampton Saints]," added O'Connor. "He has played there a lot for us, has a lot of experience and he will do a good job for us."