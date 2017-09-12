BBC Sport - Sam Warburton injury a blow for everyone, says Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson
'Warburton injury a blow for everyone'
- From the section Rugby Union
Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson explains the background to the injury that has sidelined Wales flanker Sam Warburton for up to four months.
British and Irish Lions captain Warburton requires neck surgery that will rule him out of Wales' autumn international series.
