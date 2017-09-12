Dan Lydiate: Wales and Ospreys flanker close to return after 10 months out

Dan Lydiate joined Ospreys from Racing Metro in 2014

Pro14: Ospreys v Munster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and online and the BBC Sport app, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Dan Lydiate could return for Ospreys against Munster after nearly 10 months out of the game.

The 29-year-old flanker has undergone leg and shoulder surgery since injuring knee ligaments in Wales' 27-13 win against South Africa in November 2016.

Ospreys' British and Irish Lions Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb and Alun Wyn Jones have yet to play this season.

"We've got some guys to come back, possibly Dan Lydiate," said defence coach Brad Davies.

"We'll see if he can come back into the selection.

"Just having Dan out taking part in the majority of the training sessions, it's great to have that quality when you're having you match day XV train."

Lydiate was injured just before half-time in Wales' record win over South Africa in 2016

Webb was in line to return for the Munster match, but could now have to wait until the following week when Ospreys travel to Treviso to play Benetton.

Biggar - who is joining Northampton next season - could also be back for the trip to Italy, with Jones expected to return in early October.

Lydiate, a 2013 Lions tourist who has made 60 appearances for Wales, was carried off on a stretcher during Wales' victory over the Springboks and underwent reconstructive surgery on his knee.

The shoulder surgery was to deal with a pre-existing problem.

His return could come as Ospreys face a Munster side who have scored 84 points in their opening two Pro14 wins over Benetton and South African newcomers Cheetahs.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Glasgow Warriors 31-10 Ospreys

Ospreys beat Zebre 22-13 in their opening game but lost 31-10 at Glasgow last Saturday.

However, Davies felt the performance against the Scottish side was an improvement over the Zebre win.

"We had a couple of missed opportunities and we gave them a couple of soft scores which took the scoreline away from us," he said.

"In terms of effort, application and attitude we were spot on, so we need to tidy up those aspects of the game."