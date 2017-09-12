BBC Sport - Ulster backs coach Dwayne Peel ready for visit of his old club Scarlets

Ulster backs coach Peel ready for visit of old club Scarlets

Ulster's new backs coach Dwayne Peel is preparing for Friday's Pro14 visit of champions Scarlets whose backs coach is his former Wales half-back partner Stephen Jones.

"I'm sure we'll keep it business - whatever happens after the game," smiled Peel, who played alongside Jones for the Scarlets for a number of years.

The two friends have also been business partners in a number of pub and restaurant ventures.

