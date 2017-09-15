Premiership: Wasps v Harlequins

Elliot Daly plays for the first time since his starring role in the British & Irish Lions' tied series with the All Blacks in July

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 17 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have Lions centre Elliot Daly available for the first time following an extended pre-season break.

James Haskell is on the bench after finger surgery, while winger Christian Wade is fit to return and Matt Mullan is recalled to the starting line-up.

Harlequins are without Joe Gray (broken thumb) and Demetri Catrakilis, who fractured bone in his throat in the win against Gloucester.

Mat Luamanu and Marcus Smith both start, with Dave Ward moving to hooker.

From Wasps' late win at Worcester last Sunday, scrum-half Dan Robson (knee) and goal-kicker Jimmy Gopperth (foot) are ruled out with injuries, while Dai Young's side are also missing James Gaskell, Kearnan Myall, Kyle Eastmond, Marcus Garratt, Sam Jones, Tommy Taylor, Thomas Young.

The last seven Premiership matches between these two clubs have all been won by the home side.

Wasps' only defeat in their last five Premiership games was last season's final to Exeter at Twickenham. They are on a club record run of 20 successive Premiership home wins at the Ricoh Arena.

Harlequins have won just two of their last six Premiership matches, both at home - but one of them was at Wasps' expense, 32-13 in Nick Evans' final home game at The Stoop in April.

Quins have not won away from home in the Premiership since a 30-27 victory at Gloucester on 4 March.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We know our accuracy and intensity will need to be much better this weekend than it was at Worcester if we're to get the result we want.

"If Harlequins hit their straps, they're going to be a formidable team this season. They're packed with England internationals and have quality throughout.

"We saw how dangerous they can be during their win over Gloucester last weekend, who had beaten Exeter in the opening round. It just goes to show again that any team can beat any other in this league."

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, Lovobalavu, Watson; Cipriani, Simpson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Symons, Rieder, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Haskell, Hampson, Miller, De Jongh.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Walker; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward, Sinckler, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia Elia, Lambert, Collier, Glynn, South, Lewis, Swiel, Sloan.