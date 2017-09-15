Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Gloucester

Mike Williams has come on in both of Leicester's games this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester forward Mike Williams makes his first start this season, one of three changes from the side beaten by Northampton Saints last time out.

Graham Kitchener and Dom Barrow are injured so Harry Wells and Joe Maksymiw play in the second row.

Gloucester make six changes from their loss at Harlequins, with second row Ed Slater and centre Billy Twelvetrees both starting against their old side.

Charlie Sharples, Motu Matu'u, John Afoa and Jacob Rowan also come in.

Academy graduate Maksymiw is making his Premiership debut for the Tigers, who have lost their first two matches this season.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor: "We have to get a lot better. We have to have better intent, execution and accuracy in all the things we are doing.

"We need to make sure we fix the things that let us down at Northampton and put in a performance we can hang our hat on.

"There are new people in the group and a few new combinations but there's no excuse."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "We were not good enough against Harlequins but we have an opportunity to fix those things. It's about the way we play.

"Leicester Tigers, while playing at home, you're not going to get a more motivated side. It's a great challenge for us.

"We still only have the guys who were available last weekend. We didn't get anybody back from injury this week."

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Smith, Toomua, May; G Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (c), Cole, Wells, Maksymiw, Williams, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Thacker, Bateman, Mulipola, Mapapalangi, Ryan, Harrison, J Ford, Tait.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Burns, Heinz; Hohneck, Matu'u, Afoa, Slater, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Ackermann.

Replacements: Hibbard, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Savage, Clarke, Vellacott, Trinder, Purdy.