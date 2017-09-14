Premiership: Sale Sharks v London Irish

Josh Charnley made 16 apperances for Sale Sharks last season

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 15 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Winger Josh Charnley is set for a first appearance of the season as Sale Sharks face London Irish at home on Friday.

Captain Will Addison moves to full-back, while lock Bryan Evans returns to face his former club.

Ben Franks captains London Irish and is one of four changes from their 37-7 defeat by Exeter last Saturday.

Hooker Dave Porecki, scrum-half Brendan McKibbin and centre Aseli Tikoirotuma also start, while Napolioni Nalaga could make his debut off the bench.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Sale have excellent home form and Steve Diamond is an excellent motivator there. They're going to be extremely up for the game, especially after losing their opening two games.

"It's just a game we're really looking forward to - Friday night lights, which we haven't experienced for a while as a club.

"It'll be a tough battle against a side with an all-court game now and strengths in different areas.

"But for us it's a matter of getting back into Premiership rugby after a disappointing loss and trying to put a performance together on the pitch."

Sale Sharks: Addison (capt); Solomona, James, Jennings, Charnley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Jones, Tarus, Evans, Beaumont, Ross, B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Webber, Flynn, Aulika, Ostrikov, T Curry, Ioane, Cliff, Haley.

London Irish: Bell; Lewington, Tikoirotuma, McLean, Ojo; Marshall, McKibbin; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Porecki, Franks (capt); van der Merwe, De Chaves; Coman, Cowan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Paice, Elrington, Du Plessis, McNally, Gilsenan, Tonks, Tonks, Nalaga.

Referee: Wayne Barnes