Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 15 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Injury-hit Worcester Warriors have been given a boost ahead of Friday's meeting with Premiership champions Exeter.

Tom Heathcote (concussion), centre Jackson Willison (rib) and Lions back Ben Te'o (arm) are all fit to start.

Exeter make just one change to the team that beat London Irish on Saturday, Carl Rimmer coming in for Ben Moon at loosehead prop.

Rob Baxter's side remain without Thomas Waldrom, Ollie Devoto, Dave Ewers and Sam Hill through injury.

Warriors make just one change from the side narrowly beaten at home by Wasps last Sunday, when they lost tighthead prop Nick Schonert.

With Schonert now expected to be out for some months after suffering a bad ankle injury, Biyi Alo, who came on as a second-minute replacement, keeps his place.

As well as Schonert, Worcester are missing seven other injured players - stand-off Ryan Mills, full-back Chris Pennell, scrum-half Luke Baldwin, centre Wynand Olivier, flanker David Denton, and locks Will Spencer and Darren Barry.

Exeter have a perfect 10 out of 10 record in Premiership games against Worcester, who have not beaten the Chiefs since their League One days at the old County Ground in 2004.

Worcester Warriors have now lost four successive Premiership games since beating Bath 25-19 at Sixways in April, while Exeter's only Premiership defeat since last November came on the opening evening this season at Gloucester.

Warriors boss Gary Gold told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We had a kick to take the lead against Wasps and go 13-10 up and all the signs were very positive. But we then made a handful of unforced errors late in the game which cost us.

"Their two late tries both came from lost line-outs and they're elementary errors. You hand teams like Wasps opportunities like that and that's how you end up not even getting a bonus point.

"It will be a monumental task against Exeter, coming off the back of the Wasps game. It can only get more difficult for us. But I continue to back this group of players. We just need to harden ourselves and cut out the errors."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Spotlight:

"Worcester will feel aggrieved not to have got anything out of the game against wasps. I thought a lot of what they did added up to be very good, and we're going to have a fantastic challenge there.

"If you get things wrong on the day, you can get yourself out of the picture - you can do a lot of things right and still come up a little bit short.

"The key is to try and be consistently good and take what you can, when you can."

Worcester Warriors: Adams; Humphreys, Willison, Te'o, Heem; Heathcote, Arr; Bower, Singleton, Alo, O'Callaghan (capt), Phillips, Cox, Lewis, van Velze

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Scotland-Williamson, Faosiliva, Stringer, Olver, Shillcock

Exeter Chiefs: Dollman; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Rimmer, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Lees, J Hill, Dennis, Armand, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Williams, Skinner, Kvesic, Townsend, Bodilly, Turner.

Referee: Ian Tempest