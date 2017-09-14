Premiership: Northampton Saints v Bath

Courtney Lawes (left) will captain Northampton against Bath in the absence of Dylan Hartley

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 15 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton are without England captain Dylan Hartley for the visit of Bath.

Hooker Hartley has a hand injury and is replaced by Mikey Haywood, with prop Paul Hill and second-rower David Ribbans also coming into the side.

England flanker Sam Underhill will make his debut for Bath, one of three changes from the team that beat Saracens 31-21 in their last match.

Centre Ben Tapuai, scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i and lock Charlie Ewels all make first starts of the season.

Northampton Saints: Tuala; North, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Hill, Paterson, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Gibson, T Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Ma'afu, Brookes, Day, Ludlam, Reinach, Grayson, Foden.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Banahan; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Perenise, Ewels, Stooke, Garvey (capt), Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Auterac, Andrews, Phillips, Grant, Allinson, Burns, Clark.

Referee: Thomas Foley