Sam Warburton: Surgery rules out Wales and Cardiff Blues player for four months

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton is to have surgery on a long-standing neck injury, ruling him out for up to four months.

The 28-year-old, who captained the British and Irish Lions in their drawn Test series with New Zealand this summer, aggravated the injury in training this week.

The operation means Warburton will miss all four of Wales' autumn Tests.

He will also miss key Pro14 and Challenge Cup dates for the Blues.

