Ulster: Marcell Coetzee & Charles Piutau out of Scarlets game because of injury

Charles Piutau played against the Cheetahs but missed Ulster's win in Italy

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets Date: Friday, 15 September Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC2 Northern Ireland & BBC Sport website

Ulster will again be without star duo Marcell Coetzee and Charles Piutau for Friday's Pro14 game against champions Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

The duo didn't feature in Saturday's lacklustre win over Benetton and Ulster confirmed on Tuesday that both players have been carrying knocks.

Piutau has a hamstring injury with Coetzee bothered by a knee issue.

An Ulster statement said that they are expected to be available for next weekend's game against the Dragons.

Springboks back-row star Coetzee was only able to play four games last season following his move to the Irish province after suffering his second serious knee injury in two seasons.

Coetzee and Piutau both starred in Ulster's opening win over the Cheetahs before missing the game in Italy.

Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel said that Coetzee would be "back soon" and also played down Piutau's injury.

"We're not concerned about Marcel. He's just picked up a knock," added Peel.

Craig Gilroy (lower), Ross Kane (elbow) and summer signing Schalk van der Merwe (shoulder) remain on the injured list.

Squad member Callum Patterson sustained a knee injury while playing for Ballymena on Saturday and his fitness will continue to be assessed before this weekend's game.

Captain Rory Best and his fellow British & Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Jared Payne are expected to make their first appearances of the season before the end of this month.

There is a possibility that one of more of them could start against the Dragons next week, with Ulster then facing Zebre in Italy a week later on 30 September.