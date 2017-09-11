Demetri Catrakilis: Harlequins fly-half fractures bone in throat

Demetri Catrakilis joined Quins from French side Montpellier before the start of the season

Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis will miss time after suffering a "small fracture" to a bone in his throat in the win over Gloucester on Sunday.

Catrakilis stopped breathing for several seconds and was taken to hospital after suffering the injury 12 minutes into the game.

Harlequins have not said how long the 28-year-old will be out for, but the injury will not require surgery.

Catrakilis was making his first start since joining Quins in the summer.