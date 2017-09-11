Semesa Rokoduguni: Todd Blackadder says Bath wing is a 'freak of nature'

Semesa Rokoduguni (left) joined Bath in 2012

Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni is a "freak of nature" who can do things "money can't buy", says director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

Rokoduguni's two late individual tries sealed victory for Bath over double European champions Saracens in a thriller at the Rec on Saturday.

"Scoring those tries shows what an unbelievable player he is," Blackadder told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He's just exceptional. Money can't buy what he can do."

Despite scoring twice on his last appearance for England, against Fiji in 2016, Rokoduguni has been largely unused under head coach Eddie Jones.

But Blackadder is confident the player is developing an all-round game for international rugby.

"He knows why [he's not been picked]," Blackadder added.

"One of the things he has been working really hard on his defence, because he's never going to be out of any side because of his attack, because he's absolutely brilliant [in attack].

"He's one of those freakish guys, the only coaching we are doing with him is defensively and I thought it was one of his better defensive efforts."

Watson to have scan

Bath full-back Anthony Watson, who also excelled against Saracens, is to have a scan on Monday on the arm injury which forced him off the field in the second half.

While Blackadder admitted after the game there was a bit of concern for the player, it is understood the problem is not expected to be too serious.

Watson played all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the summer, and is an England regular.

Coaches will cover Matson exit

Meanwhile, Blackadder says the club will be able to cope with the departure of popular head coach Tabai Matson, who is returning to New Zealand on compassionate grounds after Friday's trip to Northampton.

"Internally we have known for a little while this could be a possibility," Blackadder said.

"All the coaches, in a roundabout way, have sort of taken over his portfolio and we are all doing a little bit more.

"Tabs has made a massive contribution to the team and to Bath Rugby in his time here, and I suppose if we were to honour him, [his departure] would be seamless.

"That's our challenge, to crack on and get on with it."