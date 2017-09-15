Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors

Tim Swinson become the second Glasgow player to play 100 times for Warriors and another club, former Edinburgh player Dougie Hall is the other

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Tim Swinson becomes the latest Glasgow Warrior to reach 100 appearances for the region at Cardiff Arms Park.

Matt Fagerson, Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg and Henry Pyrgos also start.

Cardiff Blues make two changes to the side who were defeated by Leinster and also have George Earle back among the replacements.

They have been boosted by the return to fitness of number eight Nick Williams, while centre Willis Halaholo also starts at centre.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson has urged his side to takes their lessons from the loss to Leinster.

He said: "We want to perform at home no matter what game you are coming off. The important thing for us is to build on the 67 minutes we played against Leinster, which was a much improved performance.

"We played poorly against Edinburgh, and got what we deserved, but for 67 minutes we were a lot better in the hardest away fixture of the season.

"There was an improvement from Edinburgh to Leinster and I need to see an improvement again. We beat Glasgow at home last season and we will be looking to beat them at home again."

In Ryan Wilson's absence, Pyrgos captains the visitors while his fellow scrum-half Niko Matawalu is listed among the replacements and could make his first appearance since returning to Warriors.

Scotland wing Seymour's inclusion on the right means a switch to the left for Lee Jones and Alex Dunbar moves from outside to inside centre to accommodate Grigg.

Swinson has started both of Glasgow's matches so far this season, including last weekend's 31-10 victory over Ospreys.

"It's a great occasion for Tim and his family," Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said of the Scotland lock.

"His physicality and competitive edge is massive within the group and it's great that he gets to join a pretty elite club.

"It's great to have Tommy back too. He's a really good finisher, a great communicator and is certainly very competitive. Niko has been a real handful on the training pitch since coming back.

"We ended up winning well last week but we were slow in our contact support and didn't defend individually as well as we need to, so they've been big focuses this week. If we get that right and improve those areas, we'll be in with a good shot."

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Tom James; Steve Shingler, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill; Matthew Rees (capt), Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Damian Welch, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis , George Earle, Macauley Cook, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Matthew Morgan.

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Finn Russell, Henry Pyrgos (capt); Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Callum Gibbins, Adam Ashe

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D'arcy Rae, Brian Alainu'uese, Chris Fusaro, George Horne, Peter Horne, Niko Matawalu