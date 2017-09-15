Pro14: Ospreys v Munster (Sat)

Munster beat Ospreys 23-3 in the semi-final of the 2016-17 Pro12

Pro14: Ospreys v Munster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and online and the BBC Sport app, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Wales internationals Dan Lydiate and Dan Biggar are named among Ospreys' replacements for the visit of Munster.

Flanker Lydiate has not played since November 2016 because of injury while fly-half Biggar has been rested after the British and Irish Lions tour.

Munster make one change from their 51-18 win over Cheetahs with fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal coming in to captain the side.

James Cronin is on the bench after recovering from a knee injury.

Lydiate damaged cruciate knee ligaments in Wales' 27-13 win over South Africa on 26 November 2016, and underwent surgery on that injury and a shoulder during his lay-off.

Biggar has not played since the Lions tour in July, while another Wales international - hooker Scott Baldwin - is also set to make his season debut off the bench.

Ospreys were beaten 31-10 in Glasgow in their last outing, following a stuttering 22-13 win over Zebre on the opening weekend of the season.

Munster, last-season's beaten finalists, have picked up maximum points from their win against Cheetahs and Benetton.

Ireland international John Ryan will make his 100th appearance for the province if he comes off the bench.

The 29-year-old prop made his debut against Cardiff Blues in September 2011.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Cory Allen, James Hook, Jeff Hassler; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Paul James, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Matthew Aubrey, Dan Biggar, Kieron Fonotia

Munster: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (capt), Duncan Williams; Liam O'Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O'Connor, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (Wales), Adam Jones (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (Wales)