Robbie Fruean: Heart surgery puts rugby into perspective

Edinburgh centre Robbie Fruean says the experience of twice undergoing heart surgery has steeled him for any challenges rugby can throw at him.

The New Zealander had open-heart surgery in 2007 for rheumatic fever, and then further surgery to address an irregular heartbeat.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but having signed from Bath in the summer he is keen to prove himself at Edinburgh.

"Coming back from a heart surgery, it seems so minor when you're breaking your forearm or ripping your pec," Fruean said.

"You go from something life-threatening to just breaking something.

"I've been through two heart surgeries and two minor surgeries, and since 2013 it's just been a case of injuries.

"I'm used to dealing with it. It has been tough mentally at times, wondering whether I'd continue and keep putting my body through this.

"I've got a little one now, so I'm starting to realise the importance of being able to run around with her, dance with her at home, make her cheer up and things like that.

"I am starting to realise that, and that's why I'm taking care of my body a little bit more now, and just making sure that whenever the trainers are telling me I can train, I'll train, and not trying to push it."

