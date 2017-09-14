Pro14: Dragons v Connacht (Fri)

Ollie Griffiths has made one appearance for Wales

Pro14: Dragons v Connacht Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 15 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates BBC Radio Wales and online, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Wales international Ollie Griffiths and South African scrum-half Sarel Pretorius return for Dragons against Connacht on Friday.

A third change from the defeat by Edinburgh sees Jack Dixon join Tyler Morgan in the centre.

Connacht show seven changes from the bonus point win over Southern Kings.

Rory Scholes, Caolin Blade, Denis Coulson, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux and Jake Heenan and Eoghan Masterson all come in to the side.

Dragons are pointless in Pro14 Conference B after opening defeats against Leinster and Edinburgh, while Connacht are third in Conference A.

Flanker Griffiths, 22, made his debut for Wales against Tonga in Auckland in June and is making his first appearance of the season.

Pretorius lines up alongside Gavin Henson at half-back, with the former WEales international making his third consecutive league start for the region.

Six Connacht players will be making their debuts in the tournament as the Irish team make their first away trip of the season.

But backs assistant Coach Nigel Carolan is not underestimating the challenge posed by Bernard Jackman's Dragons side.

"Bernard is trying to rebuild the Dragons and create a strong identity, much like he did in Grenoble," he said.

"They will be a tight-knit group and very difficult to play against. They have some real firepower with Ashton Hewitt, Zane Kirchner, and the boot of Gavin Henson."

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Ashton Hewitt, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos; Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Rynard Landman, Cory Hill (capt), Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, James Benjamin.

Replacements: Gerard Ellis, Thomas Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Robson Blake, Owain Leonard, Dorian Jones, Jared Rosser.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Darragh Leader, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Rory Scholes; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.

Referee: Quinten Immelman (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans, Rhys Thomas (both Wales)