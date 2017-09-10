BBC Sport - Ed Jackson: Rugby player's journey from paralysis to wedding planning
Ed Jackson: Rugby player's road to recovery
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Ed Jackson, his father Mark and fiancee Lois chart his progress from life-threatening paralysis in hospital to walking and making plans for his wedding in 2018.
The former Dragons, Bath, Wasps and London Welsh number eight suffered spinal damage in a swimming pool accident in April.
