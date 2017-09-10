BBC Sport - Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac tells Ken Owens - Want a game? Be on time and bring food!

Want a game? Be on time and bring food!

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac explains some unusual selection criteria for hooker Ken Owens and assesses their win against Zebre.

The Llanelli-based team won 41-10 at the Italian side in the Pro14 on Saturday and Wales and British and Irish Lions forward Owens was in the studio for Y Clwb Rygbi.

Top videos

Video

Want a game? Be on time and bring food!

Video

Farah wins Great North Run with late surge

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Video

De Boer takes 'hope' from Palace performance

Video

'Thank you all for listening!' Blofeld bows out from TMS

Video

Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared

Video

We'd have all gone for it - MOTD pundits on Mane foul

Video

Morata - the 'cleverest' Premier League striker?

Video

Pint-sized TMS: England win series as Blofeld says goodbye

Video

Farewell Blowers! Legendary commentator's favourite TMS moments

Video

Watch: Shakes-Drayton wins by 0.01 in photo finish

Video

GB's Hart misses out as Bruni wins world title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Keitany cruises to third Great North Run win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired