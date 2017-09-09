BBC Sport - Les Kiss and Andrew Trimble say room for improvement after Ulster's Treviso win
Kiss and Trimble say Ulster have room for improvement
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss and captain Andrew Trimble say mistakes hindered the team's display in the 21-14 away win over Benetton as they missed out on a bonus point.
"We do feel that we left something out there," admitted Kiss.
Trimble added: "We made mistakes out there but we hung in there and this is a tough place to come."
