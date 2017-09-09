BBC Sport - Les Kiss and Andrew Trimble say room for improvement after Ulster's Treviso win

Kiss and Trimble say Ulster have room for improvement

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss and captain Andrew Trimble say mistakes hindered the team's display in the 21-14 away win over Benetton as they missed out on a bonus point.

"We do feel that we left something out there," admitted Kiss.

Trimble added: "We made mistakes out there but we hung in there and this is a tough place to come."

