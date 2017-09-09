BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster forced to fight for victory over Benetton

Ulster forced to fight for victory over Benetton

Ulster see off battling Benetton 21-14 in the Pro14 match in Treviso.

Andrew Trimble scored two tries and Jacob Stockdale also touched down but the visitors failed to find a fourth which would have earned a bonus point.

Benetton hit back with tries scored by Federico Ruzza and Ian McKinley.

