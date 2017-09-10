Blair Kinghorn pushing for Scotland call-up, says Scott Hastings

Blair Kinghorn crossed for his second try of the season in Friday's win over Dragons

Scott Hastings believes Blair Kinghorn could force his way into the Scotland squad for the autumn internationals.

The Edinburgh full-back scored tries in the wins over Cardiff and Dragons.

Kinghorn, 20, excelled against Dragons and Hastings believes that performance will have caught the eye of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

When asked if Kinghorn was in contention for a call-up, Hastings said: "Without any shadow of a doubt the answer to that is yes."

Scotland take on Samoa, New Zealand and Australia at Murrayfield in consecutive weekends in November, and Hastings believes if Kinghorn improves certain elements of his game he will make a compelling case for inclusion in Townsend's squad.

"If you cast your mind back to last season, he had times when he made howlers of mistakes," former Scotland centre Hastings said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Those mistakes littered his performance in the Under-20 World Championship. I was out there commentating on him in Georgia back in June. He would do something fantastic, score a brilliant try, and next thing he would miss an easy tackle.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Edinburgh 35-18 Dragons

"I think what Scottish Rugby have been working on is getting all the elements right, getting his body positioning right in the tackle, his concentration right in his kicking.

"If he can eliminate those mistakes and start to really hammer in those tries and find those lines, undoubtedly he will be in Gregor Townsend's squad coming into the November internationals."

Former Scotland Sevens captain Colin Gregor was similarly impressed with Kinghorn's display at Myreside and believes, with the right nurturing, the youngster could become a top international player.

"The real positive for Blair Kinghorn is the coaching team that Edinburgh have," Gregor explained.

"Someone like Duncan Hodge to work on your kicking - you don't have anyone better. As a kicking coach he is excellent.

"You've got Roddy Grant who can work on the technique of tackling around the breakdown, and Calum MacRae can work on the overall defensive positioning.

"The coaches are in place to really help Blair Kinghorn develop. Physically he's got a great frame on him, he's big, he's got a real good turn of pace, he's quick as well. He has all the attributes.

"The coaches are now in place to just add the details to make him into what could be a world class player."