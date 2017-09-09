WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
09 September, 2017
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
Division Two East
Caldicott 10 - 42 Pill Harriers
Cwmbran 11 - 8 Senghenydd
Hartridge 14 - 16 Caerphilly
Nantyglo 14 - 59 Abercarn
Talywain 30 - 14 Garndiffaith
Ynysddu 19 - 24 Blackwood
Division Two East Central
Aberdare 35 - 11 Abercynon
Barry 32 - 12 Penarth
Cambrian Welfare 56 - 0 Cilfynydd
Cardiff Quins 17 - 22 Llanishen
Gilfach Goch 36 - 10 Llantwit Fardre
St Peters 34 - 7 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Division Two North
Abergele 5 - 41 Rhyl
COBRA 59 - 7 Welshpool
CR Dinbich 98 - 6 Llangollen
Harlech P - P Bangor
Newtown 22 - 29 Llanidloes
Shotton Steel 26 - 24 Wrexham
Division Two West Central
Brynamman 19 - 13 Cwmgors
Cwmavon 5 - 41 Taibach
Maesteg Celtic 18 - 8 Nantyffyllon
Nantymoel 23 - 36 Pencoed
Penlan 6 - 23 Morriston
Division Two West
Amman United 22 - 7 Llanybydder
Fishguard & Goodwick 21 - 28 Carmarthen Athletic
Mumbles 15 - 27 Loughor
Pontarddulais 10 - 3 Yr Hendy *Match abandoned due to injury*
Tumble 13 - 16 Pontyberem
Whitland 31 - 10 St Clears
Division Three North
Benllech 10 - 53 Nant Conwy II
Flint 27 - 28 Mold II
Machynlleth 27 - 9 Holyhead *Match abandoned due to injury*
Menai Bridge 25 - 8 CR Dinbach II
Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 65 Pwllheli II
Division Three East A
Abertysswg 41 - 14 Fleur De Lys
Blackwood Stars 22 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale
Monmouth 59 - 17 Oakdale
Newport HSOB 27 - 18 Machen
Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 28 Abergavenny
Division Three Central A
Cefn Coed 12 - 6 Gwernyfed
Llandaff North 15 - 15 Llandaff
Old Illtydians 19 - 53 Taffs Well
Pentyrch 24 - 21 Fairwater
Penygraig 6 - 17 Abercwmboi
Pontyclun P - P Treharris
Division Three West Central A
Bridgend Sports 34 - 24 Pontycymmer
Briton Ferry 12 - 36 Aberavon Green Stars
Bryncoch 31 - 11 Neath Athletic
Glais 25 - 29 Birchgrove
Porthcawl 14 - 3 Pyle
Swansea Uplands 24 - 12 Abercrave
Division Three West A
Aberaeron 7 - 18 Haverfordwest
Neyland 8 - 15 Milford Haven
Pembroke Dock Quins 14 - 41 Pembroke
St Davids 17 - 12 Llangwm
Tregaron 18 - 35 Cardigan
Division Three East B
Deri 24 - 14 New Tredegar
Hafodyrynys 24 - 6 Brynithel
Markham 13 - 11 Aberbargoed
Rhymney 10 - 43 Blaina
Rogerstone 17 - 33 St Julians HSOB
Division Three East Central B
Caerau Ely 26 - 35 Ferndale
Cowbridge 23 - 17 Llantwit Major
Hirwaun 11 - 25 Ynysowen
Old Penarthians 10 - 18 Canton
Tonyrefail 7 - 37 Treherbert
Tylorstown 34 - 11 Wattstown
Division Three West Central B
Baglan 31 - 16 Alltwen
Bryncethin 22 - 22 Glyncorrwg
Ogmore Vale 6 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr
Pontrhydyfen 12 - 35 Tonmawr
Rhigos 29 - 24 Banwen
Vardre 68 - 23 Crynant
Division Three West B
Llandybie 7 - 3 Llandeilo
Llangadog 10 - 55 Lampeter Town
New Dock Stars 0 - 19 Bynea
Penybanc 15 - 23 Betws
Penygroes 0 - 62 Nantgaredig
Trimsaran 3 - 22 Burry Port
Division Three East C
Crickhowell 69 - 14 Beaufort
Crumlin 14 - 28 Trinant
Forgeside 5 - 47 West Mon
New Panteg 17 - 10 Whiteheads
Trefil 18 - 12 Tredegar
Division Three East Central C
Brackla 7 - 31 Glyncoch
Cardiff Internationals P - P Cathays
Llanrumney 78 - 5 Sully View
St Albans 30 - 24 Cardiff Saracens
Division Three West Central C
Cefneithin 62 - 0 Furnace United
Cwmtwrch 17 - 18 Cwmllynfell
Fall Bay 11 - 32 South Gower
Ferryside 17 - 14 Pontyates
Panyffynnon 30 - 10 Cwmgwrach
Pontardawe 18 - 20 Tonna
Division Three East D
Cefn Fforest P - P Hollybush
Cwmcarn United 15 - 12 Old Tylerian
Girling 37 - 20 Bettws
Pontllanfraith 0 - 7 Newport Saracens
Tref y Clawdd 22 - 10 Rhayader
WRU Conference - East
Bargoed II 10 - 36 Pill Harriers II
Penallta II 26 - 3 Rhiwbina II
WRU Conference - West
Crymych II 48 - 5 Narberth II