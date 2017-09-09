WRU National League results

09 September, 2017

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details from the British & Irish Cup

Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup

Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

British & Irish Cup

View full details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

Division Two East

Caldicott 10 - 42 Pill Harriers

Cwmbran 11 - 8 Senghenydd

Hartridge 14 - 16 Caerphilly

Nantyglo 14 - 59 Abercarn

Talywain 30 - 14 Garndiffaith

Ynysddu 19 - 24 Blackwood

Division Two East Central

Aberdare 35 - 11 Abercynon

Barry 32 - 12 Penarth

Cambrian Welfare 56 - 0 Cilfynydd

Cardiff Quins 17 - 22 Llanishen

Gilfach Goch 36 - 10 Llantwit Fardre

St Peters 34 - 7 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Division Two North

Abergele 5 - 41 Rhyl

COBRA 59 - 7 Welshpool

CR Dinbich 98 - 6 Llangollen

Harlech P - P Bangor

Newtown 22 - 29 Llanidloes

Shotton Steel 26 - 24 Wrexham

Division Two West Central

Brynamman 19 - 13 Cwmgors

Cwmavon 5 - 41 Taibach

Maesteg Celtic 18 - 8 Nantyffyllon

Nantymoel 23 - 36 Pencoed

Penlan 6 - 23 Morriston

Division Two West

Amman United 22 - 7 Llanybydder

Fishguard & Goodwick 21 - 28 Carmarthen Athletic

Mumbles 15 - 27 Loughor

Pontarddulais 10 - 3 Yr Hendy *Match abandoned due to injury*

Tumble 13 - 16 Pontyberem

Whitland 31 - 10 St Clears

Division Three North

Benllech 10 - 53 Nant Conwy II

Flint 27 - 28 Mold II

Machynlleth 27 - 9 Holyhead *Match abandoned due to injury*

Menai Bridge 25 - 8 CR Dinbach II

Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 65 Pwllheli II

Division Three East A

Abertysswg 41 - 14 Fleur De Lys

Blackwood Stars 22 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale

Monmouth 59 - 17 Oakdale

Newport HSOB 27 - 18 Machen

Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 28 Abergavenny

Division Three Central A

Cefn Coed 12 - 6 Gwernyfed

Llandaff North 15 - 15 Llandaff

Old Illtydians 19 - 53 Taffs Well

Pentyrch 24 - 21 Fairwater

Penygraig 6 - 17 Abercwmboi

Pontyclun P - P Treharris

Division Three West Central A

Bridgend Sports 34 - 24 Pontycymmer

Briton Ferry 12 - 36 Aberavon Green Stars

Bryncoch 31 - 11 Neath Athletic

Glais 25 - 29 Birchgrove

Porthcawl 14 - 3 Pyle

Swansea Uplands 24 - 12 Abercrave

Division Three West A

Aberaeron 7 - 18 Haverfordwest

Neyland 8 - 15 Milford Haven

Pembroke Dock Quins 14 - 41 Pembroke

St Davids 17 - 12 Llangwm

Tregaron 18 - 35 Cardigan

Division Three East B

Deri 24 - 14 New Tredegar

Hafodyrynys 24 - 6 Brynithel

Markham 13 - 11 Aberbargoed

Rhymney 10 - 43 Blaina

Rogerstone 17 - 33 St Julians HSOB

Division Three East Central B

Caerau Ely 26 - 35 Ferndale

Cowbridge 23 - 17 Llantwit Major

Hirwaun 11 - 25 Ynysowen

Old Penarthians 10 - 18 Canton

Tonyrefail 7 - 37 Treherbert

Tylorstown 34 - 11 Wattstown

Division Three West Central B

Baglan 31 - 16 Alltwen

Bryncethin 22 - 22 Glyncorrwg

Ogmore Vale 6 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr

Pontrhydyfen 12 - 35 Tonmawr

Rhigos 29 - 24 Banwen

Vardre 68 - 23 Crynant

Division Three West B

Llandybie 7 - 3 Llandeilo

Llangadog 10 - 55 Lampeter Town

New Dock Stars 0 - 19 Bynea

Penybanc 15 - 23 Betws

Penygroes 0 - 62 Nantgaredig

Trimsaran 3 - 22 Burry Port

Division Three East C

Crickhowell 69 - 14 Beaufort

Crumlin 14 - 28 Trinant

Forgeside 5 - 47 West Mon

New Panteg 17 - 10 Whiteheads

Trefil 18 - 12 Tredegar

Division Three East Central C

Brackla 7 - 31 Glyncoch

Cardiff Internationals P - P Cathays

Llanrumney 78 - 5 Sully View

St Albans 30 - 24 Cardiff Saracens

Division Three West Central C

Cefneithin 62 - 0 Furnace United

Cwmtwrch 17 - 18 Cwmllynfell

Fall Bay 11 - 32 South Gower

Ferryside 17 - 14 Pontyates

Panyffynnon 30 - 10 Cwmgwrach

Pontardawe 18 - 20 Tonna

Division Three East D

Cefn Fforest P - P Hollybush

Cwmcarn United 15 - 12 Old Tylerian

Girling 37 - 20 Bettws

Pontllanfraith 0 - 7 Newport Saracens

Tref y Clawdd 22 - 10 Rhayader

WRU Conference - East

Bargoed II 10 - 36 Pill Harriers II

Penallta II 26 - 3 Rhiwbina II

WRU Conference - West

Crymych II 48 - 5 Narberth II

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Learn to play rugby with your team mates

Rugbytots Wirral, Chester and Liverpool

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired