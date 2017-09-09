BBC Sport - Ulster's South African stars enjoying farming life
Ulster's current crop enjoying farming life
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster forward Marcell Coetzee's love of outdoor life sees him set up home in the rural surroundings of Dromara in County Down.
The former Sharks star shows fellow South African players Schalk van der Merwe and Jean Deysel around his new farming neighbourhood.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired