BBC Sport - Flats and Shanks travel west in search of the Scarlet Pimpernel?

Can Flats & Shanks find The Scarlet Pimpernel?

David Flatman (Flats) and Tom Shanklin (Shanks) return for the 2017-18 season with a trip to west Wales as they go in search for the Scarlet Pimpernel.

Along the way they bump into one or two familiar faces at Scarlets.

Top videos

Video

Can Flats & Shanks find The Scarlet Pimpernel?

Video

Roach removes Malan as England struggle

Video

Hunt makes sensational NFL debut for Chiefs

Video

'How I climbed the world's hardest cliff'

  • From the section News
Video

Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's

Video

Hope shines through at Homeless World Cup

  • From the section Wales
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Stokes stars but England falter

Video

How Vardy is helping others to 'do a Vardy'

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Audio

From Old Trafford to new beginnings

Video

Get your celebrations ready for the new NFL season!

Video

Anderson edges closer to 500 Test wickets

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired