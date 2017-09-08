BBC Sport - Northampton Saints: Kieran Brookes describes 'horrible three days'

We'll put it right against Tigers - Brookes

Northampton Saints prop Kieran Brookes tells BBC Look East it was a "horrible three days" after a heavy defeat by Saracens in their opening Premiership game.

They face Leicester Tigers in the East Midlands derby on Saturday.

