Scott Andrews: Bath sign Cardiff Blues prop on a one-month loan deal

Scott Andrews made his Wales debut in June 2011

Bath have signed Wales prop Scott Andrews on a one-month loan deal from Cardiff Blues.

The 28-year-old, who has won 13 caps, has been named on the bench for Saturday's game against Saracens.

"Scott comes with a great deal of experience, which I'm sure will be crucial over the coming weeks," director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

Meanwhile, hooker Nathan Charles signed a contract extension until the end of October.