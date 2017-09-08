Pro14: Benetton Treviso v Ulster (Sat)

Charles Piutau is replaced at full-back by Louis Ludik, who switches from wing

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Ulster Date: Saturday, 9 September Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Kick-off: 17:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC2 Northern Ireland & BBC Sport website

Ulster have made five changes from their opening impressive win over the Cheetahs for Saturday's Pro14 game away to Benetton Treviso.

Charles Piutau and Marcell Coetzee are among those making way as Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale, Kieran, Treadwell and Sean Reidy are included.

Louis Ludik switches to full-back as Stockdale starts at wing.

Reidy and Matthew Rea are drafted into the back row with Treadwell and prop Callum Black also called into the pack.

Jean Deysel switches from flanker to number eight as flanker Chris Henry drops to the bench, with Ballymena's Rea handed his first start after making his debut as a replacement against the Cheetahs.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14: Prop Rob Herring wants Ulster to be ruthless

Treadwell takes over from Alan O'Connor at lock with Black replacing Kyle McCall.

Stockdale and Treadwell both made their Irish international debuts during the summer tour of the USA and Japan while centre Luke Marshall is also in line to make his first Ulster appearance of the season as he is named among the replacements.

Summer signings John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano continue their half-back partnership after both produced impressive competitive debuts last Friday.

With Stuart McCloskey and Tommy Bowe retained in midfield, Stockdale's inclusion for Piutau is the only change to the backs.

As Paul Marshall is unavailable for family reasons, Dave Shanahan will be the scrum-half cover on the bench.

Media playback is not supported on this device Benetton Treviso coach Kieran Crowley is hoping for stability

Benetton make three changes in personnel from their opening 34-3 defeat by Munster as a continuing injury crisis sees them minus 19 squad members.

Jayden Hayward and Alberto Sgarbi replace Edoardo Gori and injured Marty Banks in the backs as Irishman Ian McKinley moves from full-back to fly-half.

In the pack, lock Federico Ruzza takes over from injured Dean Budd, who captained the side against Munster.

Alessandro Zanni is among the injured contingent but coach Kieran Crowley does include Italian internationals Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tito Tebaldi and Francesco Minto.

Benetton Treviso: J Hayward; A Esposito, A Sgarbi (cap), T Allan, T Benvenuti; I McKinley, T Tebaldi; F Zani, L Bigi, S Ferrari; M Lazzaroni, F Ruzza; F Minto, S Negri, W Douglas.

Replacements: E Makelara, C Traore, T Pasquali, M Barbini, A Steyn, G Bronzini, E Gori, M Zanon

Ulster: L Ludik; A Trimble (capt), T Bowe, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Cooney; C Black, R Herring, W Herbst; R Diack, K Treadwell; M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Ah You, P Browne, C Henry, D Shanahan, P Nelson, L Marshall