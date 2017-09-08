Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys (Sat)

Callum Gibbins (right) moved to Glasgow from Super Rugby

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Venue: Scotstoun Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 15:15 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio Wales, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Fly-half Finn Russell will make his first appearance of the season for Glasgow Warriors in Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Ospreys.

Callum Gibbins makes his Warriors debut at open-side flanker in Dave Rennie's first home match as Glasgow head coach.

Prop Paul James will make a record 224th appearance for Ospreys while Sam Davies returns as one of four changes.

James overtakes former loose-head rival Duncan Jones in the Swansea-based team's record books.

Davies takes over from James Hook and banned centre Ben John's place goes to Kieron Fonotia.

Up front, lock Rory Thornton makes way for Lloyd Ashley and Dan Baker drops out as James King is back at number eight.

Russell toured with Scotland and the British and Irish Lions during the summer and his inclusion means Peter Horne moves to inside centre, with Sam Johnson dropping out.

Wing Lee Jones moves from left to right in place of Lelia Masaga, while Rory Hughes starts on the left.

New Zealander Gibbins comes in for Matt Smith in the only change to the pack.

Warriors won away to Connacht last week while Ospreys beat visitors Zebre.

"It's important that we create competition for places," said Rennie before the match at Scotstoun. "We've got a big group of men who have been working really hard and it's exciting for us to get a look at them under a bit of heat.

"Being in charge of my first home game will be really special. I've heard a lot about it, we've got great support here and I'm expecting the supporters to be really vocal.

"Finn is a special player, he's excited and has been working really hard. I've coached some pretty good 10s around the world and I think Finn could be as good as anyone. I'm looking forward to seeing him run the ship tomorrow.

"Callum is in fantastic nick. I know the boys here are loving him, he's a leader and has a fantastic work ethic. He'll be really physical on the weekend; I know how pumped he is.

"It's not easy to leave New Zealand but he's totally committed and the fans will love him, and his mullet."

Ospreys boss Steve Tandy said: "There's not many bigger challenges in the Pro14 than going to Scotstoun to face Glasgow so we know there is no two ways about it, we have to be on the money in all areas of our game, raising it several levels from where we were last weekend.

"With big games coming thick and fast, Munster at the Liberty next, a road trip to Italy and South Africa, and then the Scarlets, it's crucial that we pick up speed over the coming weeks."

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson, L Jones, A Dunbar, P Horne, R Hughes, F Russell, A Price; J Bhatti, G Turner, Z Fagerson, T Swinson, S Cummings, R Wilson (capt), C Gibbins, A Ashe,

Replacements: P MacArthur, O Kebble, D Rae, B Alainu'uese, M Fagerson, H Pyrgos, N Grigg, L Sarto.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Kieron Fonotia, Cory Allen, Jeff Hassler; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Paul James, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Guy Mercer, Reuben Morgan-Williams, James Hook, Jay Baker.

Referee: Marius Mitrea, (Italy)