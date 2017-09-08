Pro14: Zebre v Scarlets (Sat)
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Pro14: Zebre v Scarlets
|Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST
|Coverage: Live on S4C, live score updates on the BBC Sport website; highlights online and on Scrum V on Sunday
Scarlets have made three changes for their Pro14 trip to Zebre on Saturday, resting two of their Wales internationals.
Full-back Leigh Halfpenny and lock Jake Ball stay at home while they are also without injured open-side flanker James Davies.
Will Boyde takes over from Davies with Johnny Mcnicholl switching to full-back and David Bulbring in for Ball.
Tom Grabham comes in on the wing as Mcnicholl switches roles.
The visitors hope to produce another high-paced display after seeing of tournament newcomers Southern Kings 57-10 in Llanelli last Saturday.
However, highly-rated Davies has undergone shoulder surgery and is absent for around three months.
Zebre lost 22-13 at Ospreys in their season opener and Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac says his side must be wary of the threat the Italian side pose.
"They have a new coach and the national coach in there helping them. This team that I saw on the weekend playing at the Liberty were very good," said Pivac
"Their ball-in-play time has increased from last season.
"They're going to pose a different challenge from last year I believe. They're going to be a dangerous opponent as we saw on the weekend."
Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl; Tom Grabham, Hadleigh Parkes, Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, John Barclay (capt).
Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Rhys Jones, Paul Asquith
Zebre: Ciaran Gaffney; Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Tommaso Castello (capt), Giovanni D'Onofrio; Carlo Canna, Guglielmo Palazzani; Andrea Lovotti, Tommaso D'Apice, Dario Chistolini, David Sisi, David Sisi, Jacopo Sarto, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata.
Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea De Marchi, Roberto Tenga, George Biagi, Derick Minnie, Marcello Violi, Serafin Bordoli, Mattia Bellini.
Referee: David Wilkinson, IRFU