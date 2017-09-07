James Davies: Scarlets flanker is out for three months

Jamie Davies
Jamie Davies is an Olympic silver medal winner

Scarlets flanker James Davies will undergo shoulder surgery after suffering an injury last season.

The surgery will keep him sidelined for three months and will see Davies miss two key European games.

Scarlets says that Davies suffered the damage last season, but it was hoped a period of rest would avoid the need for him to go under the knife.

Coach Wayne Pivac said in May that Davies had become the best open-side flanker in Wales.

