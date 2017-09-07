Toronto-born Luke McGrath made his Ireland debut as a replacement against Canada in November 2016

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Cardiff Blues Date: Friday, 8 September Venue: RDS Arena Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website

The return of international scrum-half Luke McGrath in place of Ross Byrne is the only change to Leinster's back line for Friday's match against Cardiff Blues.

There are three changes in the pack but lock Devin Toner keeps his place and will become only the sixth man to reach 200 appearances for Leinster.

Blues, beaten by Edinburgh in their opening game, make six changes.

There are four new faces behind Blues' scrum and two changes up front.

Rhun Williams comes in at full-back for Matthew Morgan, centre Garyn Smith returns with Tom James on the wing and Steven Shingler at fly-half.

Keiron Assiratti comes in for injured veteran prop Taufa'ao Filise while Macauley Cook takes over at blind-side and Josh Turnbull switches to number eight.

Toronto-born Luke McGrath made his Ireland debut as a replacement against Canada in November 2016

Meath man Toner will be given he honours of leading the Irish province out as he marks the 200-cap milestone, although inside centre Isa Nacewa again captains the side.

James Tracy comes in at hooker for his first start of the competitive season, while Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan come into Leo Cullen's starting team.

Blues boss Danny Wilson said: "The Edinburgh performance didn't look any better on Monday, but hopefully it is a quick fix.

"We have done some pretty physical contact work this week to put it right because it's not like us.

"A week before we were extremely physical against a big Exeter side but we didn't see that same edge and presence against Edinburgh.

Leinster: R Kearney, A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, I Nacewa (capt), J Larmour, R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, J Tracy, M Bent, D Toner, S Fardy, R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin ,E Byrne, A Porter, Mick Kearney, D Leavy, N McCarthy, C Marsh, B Daly.

Cardiff Blues: R Williams, A Cuthbert, G Smith, R Lee-Lo, T James; S Shingler, L Williams; R Gill, M Rees, K Assiratti, S Davies, D Welch, M Cook, J Navidi, J Turnbull.

Replacements: K Myhill, C Domachowski, D Lewis, J Down, S Bennett, T Williams, J Evans, M Morgan.

Referee: Andrew Brace, IRFU