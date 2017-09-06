Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes says he and his family have been "pleasantly surprised" by what Northern Ireland has to offer since moving from France where the former New Zealander was forwards coach at Clermont Auvergne.

Gibbes tells BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson that his adjustment to his new coaching role has been a smooth one so far and he has been impressed by the attitude and approach of the playing squad.

The Kiwi, who also enjoyed a spell as Leinster forwards coach, believes he will learn much from Ulster Director of Rugby as he takes the next step in his coaching career.