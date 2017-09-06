BBC Sport - Northampton Saints: New signing Dan Biggar has desire to win - Jim Mallinder

Biggar is a real warrior - Mallinder

Northampton Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder tells BBC Look East he is delighted by the signing of Wales fly-half Dan Biggar for next season.

And he says there are "no hidden clauses" in Biggar's contract to prevent him continuing his international career.

