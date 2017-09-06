Mike Fitzgerald: Leicester Tigers lock sidelined for three months

Mike Fitzgerald
Mike Fitzgerald has been a regular for Tigers since joining in 2015 but was injured against Ospreys

Leicester Tigers forward Mike Fitzgerald has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

The 30-year-old lock was hurt in the pre-season game against Ospreys and has had surgery.

Fitzgerald joined Tigers from Exeter Chiefs in 2015 and has played 53 games during his two seasons with the club.

Tigers were beaten 27-23 by Bath in their opening game of the new Premiership season on Sunday.

