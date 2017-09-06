James Fish: Northampton Saints hooker joins Cornish Pirates on loan

James Fish represented England at under-18 level

Championship side Cornish Pirates have signed Northampton Saints hooker James Fish on a dual-registration deal.

The 21-year-old made his Premiership debut in November and has also featured for Saints in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

He signed a new contract at Franklin's Gardens in March and helped Northampton's second string win the A League title in May.

"The mutual benefit will definitely be handy for all of us going forward," said Pirates coach Alan Paver.