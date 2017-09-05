Manu Tuilagi & Denny Solomona: England coach Eddie Jones open to recalls

Jones congratulated Solomona after he scored a winning try on his England debut

England head coach Eddie Jones is willing to recall Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona, who were sent home from a training camp in August.

Tuilagi, 26, and Solomona, 23, were punished for "team-culture issues", understood to be alcohol-related.

Jones has met Tuilagi already and says he will make a judgment on the attitude of both players.

"They understand they made a poor choice, the team understand they made a poor choice. It's over now," he said.

"Everyone makes bad mistakes, we've all done it," added Jones, who has transformed England's fortunes since taking over after the first-round exit from the 2015 World Cup.

"So we will just assess them over the next period of time and if they're eligible for selection and if I meet with them and if their attitude is right then we will pick them.

"If they're not, then we won't pick them."

'Final warning for Manu'

Tuilagi's international career has stalled because of persistent injuries

Centre Tuilagi and wing Solomona were part of a training camp at Teddington when their misdemeanour took place. The pair had been out for a squad dinner but after returning to the team hotel, opted to leave again before returning at around 04:00 BST.

Tuilagi, who has played 26 times for England, has featured in just one Test since 2014 because of a variety of injury problems.

His Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor claimed the "mental torture" of repeated setbacks might have played a part in Tuilagi's behaviour with England.

The Samoa-born centre has been fined by England in the past when he jumped from a ferry in Auckland in 2011. He also apologised for making a 'bunny ears' gesture behind former UK prime minister David Cameron during an appearance at Downing Street in 2013.

Jones said Tuilagi was on a final warning, adding: "Everyone talks about previous records but he's only done it once with me. If he does it again, then he'll maybe spending a lot more time in the Midlands."

Sale Sharks' Solomona has made an impressive impact since retiring from rugby league to switch codes in December. He scored the winning try on his international debut against Argentina on 10 June and came off the bench to win a second cap a week later.