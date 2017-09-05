BBC Sport - Pro14: Hooker Rob Herring wants Ulster to be ruthless
Hooker Herring wants Ulster to be ruthless
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster hooker Rob Herring says the team must repeat performances like Friday's victory over Cheetahs to be successful in the Pro14 this season.
The 42-19 win over the South African newcomers in the Pro14 opener is followed by a trip to take on Italians Benetton Treviso on Saturday.
Herring also praised the impact of new head coach Jono Gibbes since his arrival at Kingspan Stadium.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired