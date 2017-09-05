BBC Sport - Pro14: Hooker Rob Herring wants Ulster to be ruthless

Hooker Herring wants Ulster to be ruthless

Ulster hooker Rob Herring says the team must repeat performances like Friday's victory over Cheetahs to be successful in the Pro14 this season.

The 42-19 win over the South African newcomers in the Pro14 opener is followed by a trip to take on Italians Benetton Treviso on Saturday.

Herring also praised the impact of new head coach Jono Gibbes since his arrival at Kingspan Stadium.

Top videos

Video

Hooker Herring wants Ulster to be ruthless

Video

'It took me 60 caps to score a decent goal' - NI's Brunt

Video

'Young England side will learn from this week'

Video

Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Video

Strachan 'not thinking about Slovakia'

Video

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Video

Gelling try helps Wigan beat St Helens

Video

'Everybody gave everything' - NI boss O'Neill

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

Slovakia tie 'bigger than England match'

Video

Ouch! When trophy presentations go wrong...

Video

Brussels Highlights

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders
Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired