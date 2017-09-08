Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Wasps

Marcus Watson, brother of England winger Anthony, replaces the injured Christian Wade for Wasps

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Sunday 10 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester make two changes to the side which lost to Newcastle last week, with Perry Humphreys and Pierce Phillips coming into the starting line-up.

Warriors wing Dean Hammond drops out of the squad, while Will Spencer is missing with an ankle injury.

Marcus Watson starts on the right wing for Wasps and Guy Thompson comes in at flanker, which sees Alex Rieder move to six and Ashley Johnson to hooker.

Christian Wade (hamstring) and Juan de Jongh (finger) miss out through injury.

Worcester Warriors: Adams; Humphreys, Te'o, Willison, Heem; Heathcote, Arr; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Phillips, Cox, Lewis, van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Alo, Scotland-Williamson, Faosiliva, Stringer, Olva, Shillcock.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Lovobalavu, Gopperth, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; McIntrye, Johnson, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Myall, Rieder, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, Mullan, Doran-Jones, Symons, Willis, Simpson, Macken, Miller.