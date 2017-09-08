Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v London Irish

Max Bodilly (pictured) has made way for Jack Nowell as Exeter host London Irish.

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday 9 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England and British & Irish Lions wing Jack Nowell is one of four Exeter changes, coming in for Max Bodilly for his first start of the campaign.

Australians Dave Dennis and Mitch Lees return from injury, while Wales prop Tomas Francis replaces Harry Williams.

London Irish have made one change, with Italy centre Luke McLean replacing the injured Fergus Mulchrone (hamstring).

Tommy Bell, who scored 24 of the Exiles' 39 points against Harlequins last weekend, starts at full-back.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Spotlight:

"They will come here with, oddly, relatively little to lose.

"They picked up five points last week, they're back in the Premiership, they're coming to the Premiership champions away from home, and that makes them very dangerous.

"I'm not going to make a big issue about injuries because every club have them, and we've got a strong squad here with a lot of good players.

"Every player who got game time last week will have learnt from that experience, and will be a better player for it."

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It doesn't get any tougher than getting Exeter in their own back yard coming off the back of a narrow loss like the one at Gloucester.

"But, we've had a big week's training and we've turned up fresh and raring to go after the win against Harlequins.

"We need to bring everything that we did last Saturday at Twickenham into this game at Sandy Park.

"At this stage, we've played just one game and it means nothing. So we have to make sure that we back it up."

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Lees, J Hill, Dennis, Armand, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Rimmer, Williams, Skinner, Kvesic, Townsend, Bodilly, Turner.

London Irish: Bell; Lewington, Hearn, McLean, Ojo; Marshall, Steele; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Paice (capt), Du Plessis; van der Merwe, De Chaves; Coman, Cowan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Reid, Franks, McNally, Gilsenan, McKibbin, Tonks, Tikoirotuma.